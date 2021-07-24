As part of a ’80 to 100′ riot on the waterfront, teenagers were stabbed.

A big brawl broke out on Liverpool’s waterfront, and two adolescent guys were stabbed.

At around 9.15pm last night (Friday July 24), police were summoned to reports of a fight involving up to 100 adolescents at Keel Wharf.

Officers discovered two teenage guys who had been stabbed in the buttocks when they arrived.

Both youngsters were sent to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool.

Following the “reckless” and “appalling” incident, Merseyside Police are looking for information.

“We are seeking for information after two 15-year-old lads received stab wounds in Liverpool city centre last night,” a spokesperson for Merseyside Police said (Friday,24 July).

“Around 9.15 p.m., cops were dispatched to allegations of roughly 80-100 youngsters fighting on the waterfront near Keel Wharf.

“When they arrived, they discovered two teens who had been stabbed in the buttocks. Both boys were transferred to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital and treated, after which they were released.”

“We are doing comprehensive investigations into this incident and viewing CCTV material to locate the offender,” said Chief Inspector Matt Moscrop. We’d like to speak with anyone who was at Keel Wharf at the time of the event or has any information that could lead us to the perpetrator.

“This was a horrific occurrence, and two little boys were taken to the hospital for treatment.

“Weapons use is reckless and intolerable, and it can have disastrous effects not only for the victim and their family, but also for the perpetrator.

“The waterfront should be a safe location for everyone to visit and enjoy the beautiful weather we’ve had this week, not a place for the violence and anti-social behavior we’ve witnessed in recent days,” says the mayor.

“This type of behavior will not be tolerated, and we will continue to work with our partners to take all required steps.”

Uniformed and plain-clothed officers, as well as the Merseyside Police dog unit, are being deployed to prevent further incidents, with a dispersal zone in place until 7 a.m. Sunday, encompassing areas bounded by the River Mersey, St Nicholas Place, Georges Dock Gates, The Strand, Wapping, and the Merseyside Police dog unit. “The summary has come to an end.”