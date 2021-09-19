As part of a £4 million initiative, all roads in Wirral will be fixed by the end of the year.

This year, the borough council is resurfacing or repairing nearly 120 roads, with priority given to those in the most dire need of repair.

As the council searches for methods to cut the borough’s emissions and address the climate emergency, the work is considered as critical in persuading people that cycling around Wirral is safe.

Many of the roads have been finished, while eight streets that were originally on the list have been eliminated due to delays or conflicts with utility construction.

These places will be studied and considered for next year’s program, according to Wirral Council.

“I am delighted that Wirral’s roads are typically in good condition,” said Cllr Liz Grey, head of the council’s Environment and Transport Committee.

“All users, including cyclists and pedestrians, as well as automobiles, benefit from a well-maintained and safe network of roads and pavements.

“In comparison to other authorities, our performance as a council is excellent.”

“We take our responsibility to maintain Wirral’s highway network very seriously,” the Labour councillor continued, “but with over 730 miles of road in the borough, there simply isn’t enough time or funding to resurface all of the roads that have been reported to us; works must be prioritized using a risk-based approach.”

“Many of these projects are carried out during the summer months since they are weather-dependent.

“It’s reassuring to know that, despite some unavoidable delays due to adverse weather, the program is on track.”

The council’s contractors utilize a range of materials based on the road surface’s make-up, but hot rolled asphalt is the preferred choice for the borough’s main, heavy traffic roads and can last up to 20 years.

Surface dressing is another procedure that, depending on the region, can increase the life of the road surface by 10-20 years.

Micro asphalt is a type of asphalt that is put over the existing road surface on local roads and streets.

