As owners offered warnings, the dog breeds with the worst separation anxiety were confirmed.

The dog breed with the most separation anxiety has been identified.

Some dogs prefer to be left alone, while others crave constant interaction with their owners.

This can be difficult, especially if you work away from home, because dogs who are left alone can growl, cry, and possibly make accidents.

However, according to Furbo.com, some dog breeds are more prone to anxiety than others.

The most anxious dogs were discovered to be Labradors, toy poodles, and German Shepherds.

However, breeds such as Vizslas and German shorthaired pointers, which you may not have imagined to have this inclination, were also listed.

When it came to dog breeds with low separation anxiety, the conventional Greyhound, Basset hound, French bulldog, or Maltese were discovered to be the least distressed when their owners departed.

During arrivals and departures, the Humane Society recommends ignoring your dog for the first several minutes and then softly petting them.

You can leave your dog with recently worn items that smell like you if they become irritated easily.

It’s also worth considering coming up with a phrase or action that you may utilize every time you leave to signal to your dog that you’ll be back.