As overseas flights resume, eight US bases housing Afghan refugees are nearing capacity.

New Afghan evacuees are anticipated to arrive in the United States next week, according to military officials, as thousands of people complete a nearly monthlong vaccination campaign across the Middle East and Europe, according to the Associated Press.

General Glen VanHerck, the commander of US Northern Command, informed reporters that approximately 14,000 refugees already residing in other countries will be transferred to the United States. VanHerck went on to say that around 53,000 people are scattered across eight US military bases, putting them near to their maximum capacity of 64,000.

“I believe the flights will begin here in the very near future,” VanHerck predicted. “We might see something next week,” says the doctor, referring to the completion of the 21-day vaccine regimen.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

4,000 evacuees have finished their medical and other screening processes and have been cleared to leave and resettle in the United States, according to VanHerck. As they begin to settle into their new homes, space at the bases will become available for those being flown in from overseas.

He explained, “We’re relying on the output to ensure that we have enough capacity for the remaining Afghans coming this way.” Another 2,400 Afghans have already completed the screening procedure and are on their way to their new homes.

Following the US military withdrawal and the Taliban’s quick takeover of the country, tens of thousands of Afghans were airlifted out of the country in a chaotic evacuation effort.

However, cases of measles were discovered as Afghan migrants arrived at bases across Europe and the Middle East. U.S. Customs and Border Protection halted all Afghan refugee flights on September 10 after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended it. The evacuees have been confined at the bases while getting vaccinated and waiting for the vaccine to take effect, which takes 21 days.

According to VanHerck, there have been 24 instances of measles, with 12 current cases. He stated that as of Thursday, all Afghans have had measles vaccinations, and that the 21-day waiting period for some would end early next week, depending on when they received the vaccine.

When asked about attacks and other issues at the venue, This is a condensed version of the information.