As other planes go empty, a private company is charging $6k for flights out of Afghanistan.

Seats on charter aircraft out of Afghanistan cost $6,500, according to Erik Prince, the founder of the private military firm Blackwater. Other flights departing the region, meanwhile, have been mostly empty.

Prince, the brother of US President Donald Trump’s Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, has charged $6,500 to drive passengers securely to and from Kabul International Airport. According to the Wall Street Journal, Prince allegedly stated that transporting customers who have been besieged inside their homes by Taliban forces would be more expensive.

It’s unknown how Prince’s business venture has fared. The Frontier Resource Group, Prince’s newly formed company, was contacted for comment by this website.

Meanwhile, private non-government entities have chartered flights out of Kabul with numerous empty seats.

George Abi-Habib, a co-founder of Sayara International, a Washington-based development firm, arranged for 1,000 Afghan refugees to be flown to Uganda. According to the Wall Street Journal, however, US Marines patrolling the airport gates reportedly refused to let Afghans with seats on one of the planes approach the gate area.

Despite the fact that one of Abi-aircraft Habib’s had 345 seats, it only had 50 passengers when it took off on Tuesday. To get into the airport, one of the passengers had to crawl through a sewage pipe. Abi-Habib told the publication, “We can’t expect everyone to crawl into a sewer pipe to safety.”

After U.S. forces refused to let passengers board another of Abi-240-seat Habib’s charter flights bound for Ukraine, 70 seats were left empty.

President Joe Biden has declined to extend the deadline for evacuating Americans, US troops, and Afghan allies, which was set for August 31. As a result, charter flights have a limited window to assist others in evacuating.

Legislators have chastised the Biden administration for not stepping up evacuation operations sooner in the US disengagement process. The Taliban’s radical Islamic terrorist forces have now assumed control of the country, making it more difficult for Afghans to flee peacefully.

The Pentagon announced last week that US military forces would be unable to safeguard the safety of Americans entering the airport. Because of security concerns, the US Embassy in Afghanistan advised Americans not to travel to the airport on Saturday.

The US State Department has also had difficulty processing passport and visa applications in a timely manner. This is a condensed version of the information.