As opposition over Keir Starmer’s S*n essay develops, resignations and condemnations are being made.

Over Sir Keir Starmer’s choice to write for the S*n, the sole Labour voices on a Conservative-dominated council in southern England have resigned from the party.

Paula Langley and Stephen Dolan, both from Merseyside, blasted the party leader’s decision to write for the tabloid, which is hated on the peninsula for its venomous coverage of the Hillsborough disaster.

In 1989, Cllr Langley was an Anfield season ticket holder who was supposed to travel to Sheffield for the tragic FA Cup semi-final but was forced to stay home owing to illness.

Mr Starmer’s decision to write in the S*n last Sunday, according to Cllrs Langley and Dolan, was “appalling.”

He made the decision after campaigning in Liverpool for the party’s leadership and vowing not to cooperate with the publication during that time.

Mr Starmer made the remark after mentioning the “damage” the organization has created on Merseyside.

While Mr Starmer stated that if he were to become leader, he would consider that position, many on Merseyside, including MPs, regional mayors, and councillors, saw the move as a betrayal.

West Derby MP Ian Byrne, who survived the disaster, spoke out, saying, "Today the families and survivors of Hillsborough, the people of my city, supporters of our great club, and the millions of others smeared by the rag will feel profoundly betrayed by the leader of the party I was elected to represent.

Meanwhile, a large number of Labour councillors on Liverpool and Wirral councils have written to Mr Starmer in the last week to express their dismay.

The letter, which Cllr Sam Gorst made public on Twitter, denounced the decision, calling it “a slur not only against the city of Liverpool, but against basic decency and working class communities across the country.”

“The S*n newspaper has gone out of its way to undermine all that we as socialists stand for,” the Wirral letter claimed, urging Mr Starmer to apologize.

