As Omicron worries mount, Brits could be eligible for £500 if they contract covid or have to self-isolate.

As additional steps are introduced to combat the Omicron variant, Brits who are compelled to self-isolate may be able to receive financial assistance.

After Boris Johnson reinstated a string of Plan B limitations to combat the spread of the new version, many workers will return to their home offices on Monday.

In addition to working from home, the Prime Minister stated that covid health certifications will be required in major venues, and mask requirements will be expanded.

The ‘car crash’ Good Morning Britain interview with Sajid Javid has stunned viewers.

The additional limits follow a warning that the new strain is ‘spreading substantially quicker’ than Delta, with Omicron cases potentially doubling every two to three days.

As part of Mr Johnson’s “proportionate and responsible” measures, the NHS Covid pass, which may be gained by having two immunizations or a negative lateral flow test, will be implemented for entrance into nightclubs and other major venues from December 15.

People who had been double-vaccinated did not have to isolate if they came into touch with someone who had tested positive for coronavirus previously.

However, current guidance now compels everyone, including those who have been twice jabbed, to self-isolate if they have come into contact with someone who has Omicron.

Even if a negative test result is received during this time, contacts must complete the whole isolation period.

If you are obliged to self-isolate, your isolation period begins on the day of your last contact with the person who had a positive Covid-19 test result and ends 10 days later.

If someone has a high temperature, a new continuous cough, or a loss or alteration in their sense of smell or taste, they must immediately self-isolate and undergo a PCR test.

Self-isolation entails staying at home and not going out. Avoid going to work, school, or public places, as well as taking public transportation or taxis.

People who may lose their jobs as a result of being told to self-isolate may be eligible for financial assistance through the Test and Trace Support Payment Scheme.

Individuals who isolate themselves may claim.