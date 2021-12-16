As Omicron worries increase in Liverpool, many are ‘cancelling Christmas.’

Because of the new covid version, Merseyside, like the rest of the country, is facing a second disturbed Christmas.

Chris Whitty, England’s Chief Medical Officer, has warned that the UK is in for another 18 months of Covid agony.

He predicted that the number of persons admitted to hospitals might be “very large” in a short period of time.

He also warned that daily admissions to UK hospitals might “easily” surpass the previous high of 4,583 established in the second wave in January.

According to the city’s public health director, a “sharp surge” in coronavirus infections is expected in January, placing the NHS under a lot of strain.

Professor Matt Ashton, speaking at today’s meeting of Liverpool Council’s Health and Wellbeing Board, issued a strong warning about the threat Omicron poses to the city’s NHS.

Although Omicron accounted for 9-10 percent of Covid-19 cases in Liverpool, a smaller incidence than in London and the South East, the percentage will rise, according to the city’s public health chief.

In light of these cautions, we asked readers of The Washington Newsday if the increase in covid cases had caused them to rethink their holiday plans. These were some of the responses we got.

According to Dave Gogarty, “I’m hoping to be with my fiancee 50 miles away as long as the regulations don’t change and nothing is taken for granted. However, given the rate at which the Omicron variation is proliferating, I anticipate it being the dominant variant before Christmas.

“So we’ll just have to wait and see,” says the narrator.

According to Charley Elizabeth, "Yes, it is correct. Almost every event in the run-up to Christmas was canceled." "Yes, I've been hospitalized with Covid and am frightened of contracting it again," Laura Requena remarked. According to Hayley Miller, "No, my mother and brother are still with me, my boyfriend, and our three children, as they are every year! That has never been modified! And I'm still visiting my father and other relatives over the holidays; no one is prohibiting us from spending time together, especially over the holidays! Every minute counts because life is too brief." "No one is preventing me this year in," Trudi Gillespie said.