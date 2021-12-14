As Omicron spreads to 200k daily cases, the United Kingdom asks for volunteers to staff vaccine centers.

As the Omicron variant spreads across the UK, tens of thousands of volunteers are needed to provide services at vaccine sites as part of a new drive to get people vaccinated.

Thousands of volunteers are needed to assist at vaccination facilities around the United Kingdom, according to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. These centers can be found in a variety of locations, including shopping malls, racetracks, and stadiums. Since the first occurrence of COVID-19’s Omicron variation appeared, long lines have formed around such centers.

“Omicron is a serious concern,” UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid told legislators, adding that the strain was already infecting 200,000 individuals in the UK every day. “Scientists have never seen a COVID-19 version capable of spreading so quickly,” says one researcher. “Many thousands have already volunteered their time,” Johnson stated in a news release, “but we need you to step forward again, to work alongside our amazing GPs, physicians, nurses, and pharmacists to distribute vaccines and save lives.” Over 59,000 new instances of COVID-19 have been reported in the United Kingdom, according to the release. On Tuesday, a total of 59,610 confirmed cases were reported, the greatest number of cases reported in a single day since January 9, 2021. In addition, the virus was blamed for 150 more deaths in the country. Over the last week, an average of 811 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19, with roughly 7,400 patients now in UK hospitals.

On Monday, a total of 513,722 boosters and 49,078 initial doses were administered.

According to the NHS, Monday was the second-busiest day for COVID-19 booster appointments in England, with over 650,000 appointments scheduled.

“This is the start of a new national mission,” Javid explained. “There’s a race going on between the virus and the vaccination to protect as many people as possible.” The Omicron strain is spreading so quickly that it might overrun Britain’s hospitals, underscoring the need to tighten coronavirus limitations and speed up the administration of booster vaccine doses, according to the country’s health minister.

Omicron is so contagious that even if it turns out to be less severe than previous varieties, it will likely lead to an increase in hospital admissions if left uncontrolled, according to UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

