As Omicron spreads, Chief Medical Officers warn of “difficult weeks ahead.”

The Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) of the United Kingdom have cautioned that the Omicron version will pose “many challenges” and “a great deal of pressure” in the coming year.

According to NHS England data, 1,904 patients were admitted to London hospitals with Covid-19 on December 21, the highest amount since March 2 and up 41% from a week earlier.

On December 21, there were 6,902 Covid-19 patients in England’s hospitals, the largest number since November 10 and up 7% week-on-week.

The CMOs also lauded the front-line health-care workers who were on the front lines throughout the pandemic.

They went on to say that while health workers’ efforts have “significantly reduced the impact of this pandemic on the lives of the UK public,” the fast-spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus, as well as the Delta version that has already struck, means the profession will be put to the test again.

The CMOs issued an unified statement on the internet, saying: “Your tireless efforts have significantly minimized the impact of the epidemic on the lives of the people of the United Kingdom.

“We are well aware of the impact this has had on many members of the profession, and the assistance that colleagues have provided to one another during these trying times has been invaluable.

“Our patients and the general public have benefited much from our combined efforts.

“We all hoped that as the year progressed, Covid would become less prevalent across the health-care system, but the Omicron variety is clearly going to put a lot of strain on health-care systems and all health-care practitioners.

“We can all see how the alarming number of Omicron-infected persons is rapidly increasing, with some of them becoming extremely ill and requiring medical attention.

“This is on top of existing Delta patients, the backlog of work from the previous Covid wave, regular health-care tasks, and other winter stressors.”

Vaccination, particularly booster shots, was cited as the greatest antidote to Omicron, and the entire medical community in primary and secondary care was praised for its “quick and effective” response to the new threat.

Prof Chris Whitty said in a personal message establishing the position, "After a very challenging year for the health system, the UK CMOs want to."

