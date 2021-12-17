As Omicron spreads across the United States, a video of a long line for COVID tests in Florida goes viral.

As reports of the virus continue to rise in Florida, aerial footage of huge lines at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing center has gone viral.

Huge lineups of automobiles were seen outside a Florida testing site in the video, which was shared on social media by local station NBC 6 South Florida.

“A drive-thru COVID testing station is shown in this video from @nbc6 in Miami, FL. It is from the present day. It isn’t from the previous year “Jesse Rodriguez of MSNBC shared the video on Twitter.

The video, which has been viewed over 1.3 million times as of this writing, shows bumper-to-bumper gridlock running for miles.

A drive-thru COVID testing station is shown in this video from @nbc6 in Miami, FL. It is from the present day. It isn’t from the previous year. pic.twitter.com/Hll8chlkPL Jesse Rodriguez (@JesseRodriguez) (@JesseRodriguez) (@JesseRodriguez) (@J 16th of December, 2021 On Thursdays, Florida recorded 6,381 COVID-19 cases and 117 deaths, the biggest daily increase since September.

After Mayor Daniella Levine Cava attempted to reimpose an emergency order due to worries about the Omicron variation, hospitals in Miami-Dade have been compelled to disclose daily COVID-19 readings.

Hospitals must report how many COVID-19 patients are in intensive care units, how many immunizations are given, and how many ventilators are accessible starting Friday.

The mayor stated, “We’re doing everything we can to make sure we’re responding to this.”

The restriction was finally withdrawn in November, when the number of COVID-19 cases in the county began to decline.

Despite the fact that the Omicron variety has been identified in wastewater sampling sites in Orange County this week, officials claim there have been few instances recorded in the state.

According to a spokesman for Orange County Utilities, Sarah Lux, sampling revealed that the new highly infectious variety constituted nearly all of the strains in wastewater facility samples.

On Wednesday, however, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings stated that those hospitalized with COVID-19 are “mainly afflicted by the Delta form.”

More than 62,000 people have died in Florida since the COVID-19 outbreak began.

COVID-XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX

Wait times at 19 testing locations are in the hours, with results requiring two to ten days.

People have been waiting in line for hours for COVID-19 testing. This is a condensed version of the information.