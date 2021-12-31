As Omicron instances rise, Boris Johnson offers a new declaration ahead of the New Year.

Of the wake of an increase in Omicron cases, Boris Johnson has made a statement for the New Year.

The Prime Minister announced in his New Year’s greeting that the government has fulfilled its goal of providing a booster immunization to all adults by the end of the year.

In a message shared on social media on Friday, Prime Minister Theresa May claimed that seven out of ten eligible adults in England have now received their booster shots, with an additional eight million vaccines provided after the deadline was pushed back on December 12.

Those enjoying New Year’s Eve, however, should exercise caution, he advised.

“Whatever problems fate continues to throw our way, and whatever fears we may have about the weeks and months ahead, notably with Omicron and the swelling numbers in hospitals, we can state with clarity that our situation on December 31 is incomparably better than last year,” he said.

He also mentioned the UK’s economic prosperity, saying that the vaccination campaign enabled the country to “keep the most open economy and society of any major European economy.”

Mr. Johnson stated, ” “And as I speak on New Year’s Eve, we’ve met our goal, doubled the booster deployment pace, and it’s only because of that massive national effort that we can celebrate tonight at all.

“I must, however, urge everyone to exercise caution and, if going out, to take a test, as well as to remember the need of ventilation.

“If you’re in Scotland, Wales, or Northern Ireland, follow the rules.

“And I’d like to speak directly to everybody who has not yet received their full vaccination.

“People who believe they are immune to the disease should take a look at the people who are currently in hospitals; you could be one of them.

“Take a look at the intensive care units and the painful, unnecessary suffering of individuals who did not receive their booster; you could be one of them.

“So, rather than losing weight or maintaining a journal, make it your New Year’s resolution to find a walk-in center or schedule an online appointment.”