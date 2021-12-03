As Omicron fears grow, job growth falls far short of expectations, with only 210,000 jobs added in November.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) stated on Friday that the latest job data for November fell far short of projections, with only 210,000 jobs added. According to forecasts, the US economy would add 550,000 jobs, but it only added half that number.

This number has thrown sand in the gears of the recent job expansion, which saw 531,000 jobs created in October. A private estimate released just two days ago indicated 534,000 new hires in the previous month.

The unemployment rate was updated in the BLS nonfarm payroll report, dropping to 4.2 percent with overall participation rising to 61.8 percent.

The BLS report included a few startling findings when broken down by sector. Only 23,000 positions were gained in the leisure and hospitality sector, which had been leading the pace in recruiting for months. The number of retail workers fell by 20,000, despite the fact that the holiday shopping season is approaching.

The coming of the holiday season appears to have had a good impact on the November hirings that did take place. The transportation and warehousing industries, for example, grew by 50,000 jobs, showing the importance of these industries during the holiday season.

Throughout the expansion of the US economy, labor shortages have been a constant source of pain, driving up prices for businesses in a variety of industries. During the pandemic, workers have raised their expectations for higher benefits and remuneration, and they have demonstrated that they are not scared to resign because they know they can find work elsewhere.

The poor jobs data comes on the heels of the arrival in the United States of the latest Omicron form of COVID-19. Although little is known about the variant’s infectiousness or lethality, the federal government and many businesses are concerned that it could jeopardize the fragile economic recovery that followed last year’s disaster.

In the most recent BLS Report, there was a bright spot on wage growth to consider. Wages hardly increased in November, although they are up 4.8 percent from the same time previous year, according to the report.

The salary number, according to Dan North, a senior economist at Euler Hermes North America, will be “the most crucial statistic to look at” in the report.

“Wages climbed at a [year on year]pace of 4.9 percent last month, a record high (outside of pandemic fluctuations) in 14 years,” North wrote in an email. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.