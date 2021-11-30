As Omicron fears develop, an expert advises, “don’t socialize until absolutely required.”

As more cases of the Omicron strain are discovered in the UK, a prominent government scientist has advised that the public should not socialize “when we don’t particularly need to.”

“If we all lessen our social contacts a little bit, actually that helps to keep the variation at bay,” Dr Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, in an apparent ramping up of messages about social restrictions.”

She said, ” “Being cautious, not socializing when we don’t have to, and having those booster shots, which, of course, individuals will now be able to have at a three-month interval after their primary course.”

Merseyrail issues a warning as mask-wearing regulations are reinstated.

Her remarks coincide with the implementation of new restrictions prohibiting the wearing of masks on public transportation and in stores.

Ministers have not, however, suggested that people do not socialize or keep their distance from one another at this time.

Our existing vaccines ‘look to be successful,’ but even if a big number of individuals get infected with a ‘lowish grade’ of the virus, it could have a significant impact on our hospitals, according to Dr Harries.

She stated, ” “And, of course, we tend to socialize more in the winter, particularly around Christmas, so I believe all of that will need to be considered.”

Dr. Harries also seemed to imply that more individuals should work from home, something that has yet to be addressed in government policy.

She explained that advice from the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) “has shown that if we have significant surges in Covid cases, then actually working from home is one of the key ones to implement, and that’s why it’s in Plan B,” before adding: “”Certainly, working from home will be a good thing to do if we see surges.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold a Covid-19 press conference later today in an attempt to get more people to take advantage of the offer of a booster vaccination, which is now available to all adults.