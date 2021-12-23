As Omicron cases rise, the UK is considering a fourth vaccine.

Experts are debating whether a second Covid booster, as well as a fourth overall vaccine against the virus, will be available in the UK next year.

According to The Mirror, a fourth vaccine has already been supplied to patients with compromised immune systems, but the elderly and vulnerable populations may soon be given the vaccine as well.

It comes after Israel became the first country to announce that such a move will be implemented – for all persons over 60, the clinically vulnerable, and healthcare staff – with Germany following quickly behind.

According to a new assessment, the Omicron type is “milder than Delta,” but it is still a major issue.

With a second series of boosters, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization is considering levels of immunity.

A fourth vaccine would most likely be released four months after the third and may be available in the New Year.

Because of the decision to push through a shorter rollout, the head of Britain’s vaccine agency has already stated that people may require more regular boosters in the future.

Prof Wei Shen Lim, the director of the JCVI, remarked on December 14 that waiting three months instead of six months for a booster dose “could mean a lower peak protection.”

He went on to say that the shorter gap was only permitted because a “Omicron wave” was approaching and required immediate response.

“If you get the booster at six months and you teach at a higher level, say 200, and that wanes at a steady rate, it would take a long time to get from 200 to 50,” he told MPs.

“If you get the booster after three months and the maximum level it can reach is lower, say 150, and it fades at the same rate, it will reach 50 sooner.”

When asked if this meant individuals would need additional boosters on a regular basis, he said, “Indeed.” That is why, if possible, we strive to stretch the time between two dosages.” Professor Anthony Harnden, the JCVI’s vice chair, has called for more data on declining immunity and the usefulness of vaccines against hospitalization.

He went on to say that the UK is in a different situation than Israel, implying that. “The summary has come to an end.”