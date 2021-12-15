As Omicron Cases Rise, Delta Prevalence Falls for the First Time Since April.

The COVID-19 Omicron variant may be proving to be a tough foe for Delta, which has had its global prevalence fall for the first time since being designated as a variant of concern in April.

According to the World Health Organization, Delta is still the most common strain of SARS-CoV-2, accounting for 99.2 percent of cases in the last 60 days (WHO). It’s down from 99.8% in recent weeks, and it comes as Omicron spreads over the world, with the WHO warning that the newest form might surpass Delta.

“We do know Omicron is spreading quickly, and in some countries it has a growth edge over Delta,” Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO COVID-19 technical head, said on Wednesday. “We don’t have all the answers yet, but we can see that Omicron is spreading quickly in places where it has been discovered.” Omicron was ascribed to 0.4 percent of the over 880,000 sequences uploaded to GISAID, a global collection of genetic data. While not a substantial percentage, it is higher than the three other types of concern, Alpha, Gamma, and Beta.

The Omicron outbreak is still in its early stages, and researchers are still attempting to figure out what the new variant’s true impact will be. Although Omicron appears to be impeding Delta’s expansion, the WHO cautioned against reading too much into the drop in Delta’s prevalence because some nations do targeted Omicron sequencing, which could lead to fewer sequences being uploaded for all other variants.

If Omicron produces only minor sickness, some researchers see its takeover of Delta as a positive step in the pandemic. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), said that if Omicron was highly transmissible but less severe, it would be the “best case scenario” because it would prevent the same surge in hospitalizations as Delta, which is known to cause severe disease in the United States.

However, WHO officials have warned that even if Omicron only causes minor sickness in the majority of people, some would become very ill and require hospitalization. Additional hospitalizations on top of a system already stretched by Delta could result in more deaths.

Despite the fact that initial indications show a large number of persons. This is a condensed version of the information.