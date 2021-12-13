As Omicron and Delta Spreads Reach New Highs, Fauci Pleads With Americans To Get Boosters.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, had harsh words for Americans, emphasizing that the only way to defend oneself against COVID-19 is to “definitely get a booster.”

Fauci made the remarks on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday, explaining that while the Omicron variation can elude existing COVID vaccination efficacy, boosters can improve immunity and provide superior protection against the virus’s newest form.

As variation spreads, Dr. Anthony Fauci says @GStephanopoulos, “The somewhat positive news is that preliminary studies show that when you get a booster…it boosts the level of protection high enough that it then does fare well against the omicron.” pic.twitter.com/DTdMAhYSQG https://t.co/dBGUxvhPre “Preliminary findings show that getting a booster, like a third dose of an mRNA, elevates the level of protection high enough that it subsequently does well against the Omicron,” Fauci said on “This Week.” “Another reason to encourage people who aren’t vaccinated to get vaccinated, but especially those who are, to get boosted, is that the reduction in protection appears to go far up again.”

“You absolutely should acquire a booster if you want to be optimally protected,” he stressed.

Fauci went on to remark that Omicron has a significant degree of transmissibility, despite the fact that early preliminary evidence indicates that symptoms are “minimal.”

Fauci’s plea comes as an estimated 60 million Americans are still unvaccinated, and another 100 million are still eligible for booster injections, according to him.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 26.6 percent of the fully vaccinated population has received their booster doses. According to the CDC, 60.8 percent of the US population is completely vaccinated.

The Omicron variety, first discovered in South Africa, has already spread to at least 25 states in the United States, with approximately 140 cases reported. However, the Delta variation remains the most prevalent in the country, accounting for the bulk of COVID cases.

According to ABC News, the number of new COVID cases in the United States has increased by 42 percent in the last two weeks, while hospitalizations have increased by nearly 50 percent.

Fauci also told “This Week” that as the United States enters the winter season, immunizations are critical in keeping the virus from spreading.

He explained, "Well, we have the tools to protect ourselves." "We can go a long way to getting us through this," he added, referring to the immunizations.