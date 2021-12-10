As Ohio protestors detail injuries sustained by police, a $5.75 million settlement is announced.

On Friday, three Ohio demonstrators described injuries they received from police while rallying against racial injustice and police brutality in Columbus, a day after a $5.75 million settlement for 32 persons injured in the rallies was revealed.

The settlement was announced by the city of Columbus and the 32 people’s lawyers. Columbus City Council is poised to adopt it next week.

The injuries were sustained during protests that began in late May 2020, following the death of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Earlier this year, Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree unintended murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter.

Reverend Clarressa Thompson said she was pepper-sprayed and thrown down despite wearing her religious robes and holding a banner that said, “No Violence—God Lives.”

When Tammy Fournier Alsaada, a community activist, was given permission to move through a line of police officers to check allegations of people being arrested, she said she heard “bangs and pops.”

During an online news conference, Alsaada added, “The only way I can describe it as is the noises of war that I see on TV.” “As I peered up into the sky, all I saw were arches of smoke and cannisters falling down on me and my companions.” She claimed she was temporarily blinded, forced to the ground, and then chased and corralled by law enforcement after being hit by a police horse.

Bernadette Calvey was out strolling with her roommate, not intending to protest, when she came across other activists and debated whether she should join them. She was suddenly struck in the face by a wooden bullet, leaving a scar on her chin. She claimed that if the bullet had struck her at a higher elevation, she might have lost teeth or an eye.

“Seeing police violence firsthand was a pretty eye-opening experience,” she said.

Permanent scars, fractured ankles, various broken bones, a severe eye damage, a whole knee replacement, and chronic post-traumatic stress disorder were among the injuries, according to attorney Chanda Brown.

“They came to peacefully oppose police brutality, and they were confronted with police brutality,” Brown said on Friday.

Payouts will be established via a series of private sessions with a special master engaged to assess each case, and will vary depending on the amount of protestors' specific injuries.