As officers storm the building, a swarm of police descend on the street.

Police searched a town centre property and disrupted a drug trade, recovering drugs, cash, and knives.

Officers conducted a day of action in Southport yesterday, claiming a haul that included money and brown powder.

A swarm of police vehicles descended on the corner of Lord and Bold Streets in the most prominent incident.

Outside the corner of Lord and Bold Streets, two police vans, a patrol car, and two unmarked vehicles were parked.

Officers on patrol on Bold Street took action after smelling a strong odor of marijuana, which they suspected was linked to two individuals entering an address.

The cops arrested the two men, searched the residence, and discovered a large quantity of suspected Class A and B drugs, as well as drug paraphernalia.

Two men from Southport, aged 57 and 59, were arrested on suspicion of possessing Class A and B narcotics with the purpose to supply them. They have since been released pending the outcome of the investigation.

Officers then executed a second warrant at a location on Lord Street, seizing two knives.

Officers regularly entered the corner building, which houses the Casa Italia restaurant, and returned with bagged items, attracting the attention of passers-by in the town center.

One woman, who did not want to be identified, told The Washington Newsday that she was visiting the resort for a day vacation and was taken aback by the police presence.

“It appears to be quite serious,” she remarked. We visit Southport as often as we can, and you never expect to see something like this.

“It’s a little frightening to consider that something awful could have happened while we were here.

Officers later observed a potential narcotics deal in a silver Hyundai on Marlborough Road before searching the vehicle and discovering cash and brown powder.

The vehicle’s driver, a 33-year-old Southport male, was detained on suspicion of possessing with intent to distribute Class A drugs. He has now been released pending the outcome of the investigation.

The day was part of Operation Vermont, a proactive policing initiative that employs a variety of methods and resources to track down offenders and safeguard residents.