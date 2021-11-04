As officers deal with an incident outside A&E, police surround Royal Liverpool Hospital.

After cops were dispatched to deal with an incident outside A&E, the Royal Liverpool Hospital has been surrounded by police.

Following reports of a guy outside the hospital, a huge area near the site on Prescot Street was sealed off on Wednesday evening.

Shortly before 10.30 p.m., emergency personnel arrived on the scene and closed the roads in the neighborhood.

Patients are also being warned to stay inside and away from the doors at the hospital.

Merseyside Police confirmed in a statement to The Washington Newsday that they are dealing with a concern for public safety.

“We can confirm that officers are at the Royal Liverpool University Hospital tonight, Wednesday 3 November,” the police force said.

“At around 10.20 p.m., a man’s safety outside the hospital was reported as a concern.

“Officers are still on the scene, and Prescot Street is closed in both directions.”

“Please stay away from the area while we deal with the situation.”

“A massive cordon has been put in place surrounding the A57, a route full of shops and home to blocks of student accommodation,” our correspondent Abby Nicholson reported from the scene.

“Cops are urging residents on the road to walk around the cordon and be escorted to their homes by officers.”

“Police have closed off all roads leading to the A57, including Epworth Street.”

A number of people told The Washington Newsday that they heard the man outside the hospital was armed with a gun, but authorities have not confirmed this.

In order to circumvent the barrier, one woman who was bringing a relative to A&E stated they were forced to enter through another side of the hospital.

As the matter was being dealt with, ambulances were observed arriving at the hospital through the barrier as usual.

“No patients from the Royal are permitted out the front of the hospital,” a patient remarked.

“From the front of the royal, I can see all of the cops.”

“From the one-stop store up to Tesco, the road has been roped off.”

“The main entrance’s front doors. ”

