As of today, new travel rules have gone into effect.

The new laws went into effect at 4 a.m. on Monday, and the traffic light system will be phased out.

The amber and green lists of countries will be phased out as of today, and will be replaced by a system that divides countries into two groups: red list and rest of the world.

The testing criteria for people who have been double jabbed have been simplified, but there are still standards in place for those who have not been vaccinated.

Grant Shapps, the Transport Secretary, stated of the reforms, “Today’s amendments mean a simpler, more straightforward system.”

“One that requires less testing and is less expensive, allowing more individuals to travel, visit loved ones, or conduct business throughout the world while also boosting the tourism sector.

“With more than 80% of adults in the UK vaccinated, we are now able to offer a proportionate updated structure that represents the new landscape.”

The following are the testing requirements for both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.

Vaccinated

Previously, anyone who had been double jabbed and wanted to enter the UK from an amber list country had to pay for a PCR or lateral flow test before flying and another PCR test within two days of landing under the former guidelines.

Fully vaccinated newcomers from the rest of the globe, on the other hand, now just have to take one test – a day two PCR test after landing – under new rules.

Later this month, day two will be replaced by a less expensive lateral flow, although transport secretary Grant Shapps has yet to say when that will happen.

There’s no need to isolate or take a “pre-departure” test before taking a flight.

Only if you received the final dosage of a UK-approved vaccination at least 14 days ago are you fully immunized.

Pfizer BioNTech, Oxford AstraZeneca (including Covidshield), Moderna, and Janssen are the companies in question (J&J).

The UK authorities give blanket recognition to anyone who completed their entire course in the UK, EU, or US.

Those whose first and second doses were divided between two recognized countries, such as one, have the same problem. “The summary has come to an end.”