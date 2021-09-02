As of September 6, over 11 million Americans may lose some unemployment benefits as extra funds expire.

According to the Associated Press, more than 11 million Americans are expected to lose their unemployment benefits as extra monies provided since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak are set to expire. The supplementary benefits gave an extra $300 per week to recipients who were already receiving state-funded general assistance.

According to the Associated Press, Greg Daco, chief US economist at Oxford Economics, predicted that 11 million people in 35 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico would lose at least some of their benefits. About 8.9 million of the 11 million people are likely to lose all of their benefits, while 2.1 million are expected to lose only the extra $300 in federal cash.

According to Daco, 25 states have already halted the extra federal payments for nearly 3.5 million people in an effort to encourage them to return to work. In a paper released last week, J.P. Morgan economists Peter McCrory and Daniel Silver found “zero association” between employment growth and the withholding of the extra benefits.

According to McCrory and Silver, the unemployment cutbacks “may itself contribute to job losses, perhaps offsetting any gain” from encouraging people to return to work.

Chenon Hussey of West Bend, Wisconsin, said, “We were a successful middle-class family 18 months ago.”

”When the federal funds run out, we’re going to vanish,” she concluded.

Hussey, 42, is trying to resurrect a tiny motivational speaking business that was decimated by the pandemic. He works part-time for a county government. During the health crisis, her husband, a master welder, has been laid off three times.

She described federal payments as “the bridge from absolute destitution for us.” Hussey claims that without them, their monthly income will plummet by $2,800. They won’t be able to afford the extensive care that their developmental disabilities-affected daughter requires. They might have to put her in a group home, which isn’t something they desired for her.

Their automobiles are paid off, but paying the mortgage is still a challenge.

“It’ll take a while for us to get through it,” she said.

”We are both confident in our willingness to do what we need to do.”

