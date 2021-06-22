As of February, over 200,000 households were subject to the benefit cap, according to the Department for Work and Pensions.

Around the beginning of the year, more than 200,000 households in the UK – the vast majority of which were families with children – had their benefits capped.

According to Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) figures, the number of households subject to the benefit cap increased by 13% (24,000) in February compared to November.

It’s also more than treble the number of families affected by the cap in February 2020 (79,000), just before the first nationwide coronavirus lockdown was implemented and the number of new claims skyrocketed.

According to the Department for Work and Pensions, 180,000 households had their Universal Credit (UC) capped and 24,000 had their housing benefit capped as of February 2021.

According to the report, the most recent quarterly increase is primarily due to UC claims being newly capped.

As of February 2021, 2.9 percent of all households claiming housing assistance or UC had their benefits capped, compared to 2.7 percent in November 2020.

Households accounted for 83 percent of the total, with single parent families accounting for 59 percent.

In addition, 43,000 households were capped for the first time in the quarter ending in February, up 30% over the previous quarter.

The limitation, which some campaigners want removed, sets a limit on how much money low-income or non-working applicants can get in benefits.

UC claimants who earn at least £617 per month are excluded, and they can get a nine-month grace period provided they earned at least this amount each month in the previous year.

For the first time, according to campaigners, this collection of data includes those who lost their employment at the onset of the pandemic, applied for UC, and were freshly capped after their grace period expired.

According to them, as these times come to a close, this number will climb.

As of February, households’ benefits were capped by an average of £55 per week, according to the Department for Work and Pensions.

The cap has always been a “unjust punishment” for families, according to Alison Garnham, chief executive of the Child Poverty Action Group (CPA).

“Most families afflicted by it are unable to work to escape it,” she said. (This is a brief piece.)