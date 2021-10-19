As North Korea conducts another missile test, China says tensions between the two countries are at a “critical stage.”

According to the Associated Press, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin warned that tensions between North and South Korea were at a “critical stage” as North Korea conducted yet another missile test Tuesday.

North Korea has reportedly fired a handful of missiles since September, after months of no major weapons tests. In the midst of the tensions, the North’s resumption of tests coincides with renewed offers of conditional peace and communication to the South.

The South Korean military said the ballistic missile launched Tuesday was most likely designed to be launched from a submarine, and that it and the US military were analyzing the situation. The launch prompted South Korean officials to convene a national security meeting, where they expressed “sad concern” for the North’s repeated weapons testing despite its efforts to normalize relations.

According to the Associated Press, if South Korea tries to respond to the test with a show of strength of its own, it could offer North Korea fodder to accuse the South of hypocrisy for denouncing its missile launches.

Wang urged a renewed commitment to finding a diplomatic solution to the Korean Peninsula’s tensions.

The missile was launched into the sea just hours after the United States renewed its invitation to resume negotiations with North Korea over its nuclear weapons program. It demonstrated how, despite the diplomatic hiatus, North Korea has continued to expand its military capabilities.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea stated in a statement that it had detected North Korea firing one short-range missile from waters near the eastern port of Sinpo, and that the South Korean and US forces were closely examining the launch.

The launch was carried out at sea, although the South Korean military did not specify whether it was launched from an undersea vehicle or from a launch platform above the water’s surface.

According to Japan’s military, preliminary analysis indicates that North Korea fired two ballistic missiles. Officials are investigating if they were launched from a submarine, according to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Because of the launch, Kishida had to cancel a campaign trip ahead of the Japanese legislative elections later this month. He gave his government the command to begin reviewing the country’s national security. This is a condensed version of the information.