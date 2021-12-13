As non-user costs rise, California regulators debate solar power incentives.

Net Energy Metering, a 26-year-old scheme to encourage people to install solar panels on their houses, has sparked a conflict between the state’s major utilities and the solar industry. State authorities may reduce the program’s incentives.

The California Public Utilities Commission, which oversees the state’s main utilities and the rates they are authorized to set, is slated to release proposed revisions on Monday.

Residential solar users can currently sell any unused energy back to power companies at the retail cost for power, resulting in a significant reduction in their energy expenses. Solar consumers, on the other hand, are no longer paying their fair amount for the functioning of the entire energy grid, according to power firms.

Solar consumers can sell their unneeded energy back for more than it’s worth, according to major utility providers such as Pacific Gas & Electric, San Diego Gas & Electric, and Southern California Edison. More needs to be done, according to the firms, to ensure that solar customers, the bulk of whom still rely on utility electricity at night, pay their fair share.

Transmission, distribution, and even wildfire control activities are all expenditures that are factored into power rates. Solar homeowners contribute less to those items since their electricity bills are lower. As a result, other consumers are obliged to bear a greater share of the costs. The utilities said that the cost would be $3 billion, however the solar sector refuted this claim.

The net metering scheme was established in 1995 to encourage the use of solar energy in California. According to the solar industry, the state now boasts over 1.3 million household solar systems, the largest of any U.S. state. Solar panels are required in newly constructed homes in California, thus the number will continue to rise.

Last year, the California Public Utilities Commission initiated a reform process with the goal of ensuring that electricity system maintenance expenses are distributed evenly and making solar panels more accessible to individuals of all backgrounds. Solar panels are now more common in higher-income houses than in lower-income households due to the high cost of solar.