As Nike takes the next step, LeBron James has already demonstrated his devotion to Liverpool.

A product line combining LA Lakers superstar LeBron James and Liverpool is in the works, aiming to strengthen the pair’s bond and capitalize on the Reds’ Nike sponsorship.

The details are still being worked out, but the product line is expected to rival Michael Jordan’s in football, particularly with Paris-Saint-Germain.

LeBron’s love for Liverpool has been made plain by the man himself, who has expressed his admiration for the club in interviews and by donning the red of Liverpool to high-profile NBA games.

In reality, after a transaction with Fenway Sports Group, the 36-year-old is now a part-owner of Liverpool.

With the acquisition of a LeBron clothing line from Nike, Liverpool is aiming to revamp their marketing around the world.

The LeBron James Innovation Centre was just unveiled by the man himself, who was dressed in a complete Liverpool tracksuit for the occasion.

Prior to that, LeBron has been photographed numerous times entering arenas for LA Lakers games while wearing a Liverpool top, just like he did in Oklahoma in 2020 when Liverpool and Nike first partnered.

The Reds and LeBron have talked frequently on social media, with the American tweeting his joy after the Reds won the Premier League title in June 2020.

The bond between the American superstar and Liverpool is only going to develop with the unveiling of the product cooperation, and fans could be in for a treat if it matches PSG and Jordan’s.