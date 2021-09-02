As Nick Knowles talks about his upcoming show on This Morning, fans see a similarity.

Nick Knowles, the presenter of DIY SOS, went on This Morning today to chat about his new Channel 5 show with Rochelle Humes and Andi Peters.

Nick Knowles’ Big House Clear Out premiered on August 19th of this year, and it follows Nick and his team as they assist families declutter their homes by stripping them bare and allowing them to donate half of their belongings before receiving a spectacular home renovation.

The show is divided into six parts, with the first two episodes having already broadcast and the third airing tonight, but This Morning viewers were quick to detect a similarity between the two shows.

Stacey Solomon, a member of the Loose Women panel, debuted her new home renovation and lifestyle show, Stacey Solomon Sort Your Life Out, in April of this year, with a pilot episode airing on BBC One.

Her show also features a team of professionals who will assist six families in decluttering their houses.

Stacey and her team of three specialists lay up the families’ belongings in a vast warehouse, resembling an art display of their lives, before asking them to let go of thousands of their belongings in what has been dubbed a “national spring clean.”

Stacey and the team then reorganize the families’ homes by cleaning and upcycling them once their possessions have been sorted.

The show, which will air on BBC One until October, follows the success of Stacey’s book, Tap to Tidy, which was released in March and was named the number one best selling in The Sunday Times.

Following Nick Knowles’ appearance on This Morning, many noticed the similarities between the two programmes and offered their comments on Twitter.

“Isn’t Nick Knowles’ show basically Stacey Solomon’s show?” one admirer said. “Didn’t Stacey Solomon do the exact same thing on BBC at the start of the year?” another viewer wondered. Hmmm.”

“This is EXACTLY the same as the new @StaceySolomon programme on BBC though?” tweeted a third fan. I’m not complaining; I’ll continue to watch, but heck, you could have changed the format.”