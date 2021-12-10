As NHS strain mounts, a girl with a rare ailment will have to wait months for a test.

As demand on the NHS grows, a young child was told she would have to wait months for blood tests at Alder Hey.

After the 14-year-old child was referred to the hospital’s phlebotomy service, her family contacted The Washington Newsday to express their worries about the issue.

The Netherton girl uses a wheelchair due to an uncommon illness called complicated regional pain syndrome.

Her GP requested blood testing after her family reported that her leg problems had gotten worse in recent weeks.

“Her dad rang up Alder Hey on Tuesday (December 7) and begged for an appointment,” a source told The Washington Newsday.

“He said he could tell the female on the phone thought he was going to punch her when she mentioned March 8th next year, but he just started giggling.”

“‘You’re joking,’ he responded.

“I just think it’s terrible; I understand there’s a distinction between urgent and non-urgent blood testing, but three months is a long time.”

Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust, which provides adult blood testing in Liverpool, has also struggled in recent months, despite a global scarcity of bottles used to store blood samples appearing to be the cause of the delays.

The troubles at Alder Hey, according to The Washington Newsday, are unrelated to the blood bottle scarcity.

“Our hospital-based Phlebotomy Service is in high demand, and waiting times are now longer than we would like,” a hospital spokesman said. Any referrals for urgent blood tests are, of course, given top priority.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has aggravated the problem.” To ensure that we can control the amount of visitors to our clinics while keeping them socially separated and secure, we had to implement an appointment system.

“We’re collaborating closely with our healthcare system partners to expand capacity and reduce wait times.”

The NHS has a six-million-strong waiting list for regular services, and A&E performance has also decreased.

Because Omicron is predicted to drive infection rates across the UK, the problem is likely to worsen.