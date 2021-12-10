As NFL fans mourn the death of Broncos star Demaryius Thomas, tributes pour in.

On Thursday and Friday, tributes flooded in for Demaryius Thomas, a four-time NFL Pro Bowler with the Denver Broncos who died at his home in Rosewell, Georgia, at the age of 33.

The Roswell Police Department verified to NFL Media that Thomas was discovered dead in his home on Thursday night.

According to Tim Lupo of Rosewell Police, the former NFL player’s death was caused by a medical issue, according to preliminary findings.

In a statement, the Broncos claimed they were “devastated and totally grieved” by Demaryius’ abrupt, tragic death.

Demaryius Thomas was a beloved member of the NFL family, and we send our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/rAXYguAUy1 10 December 2021 — NFL (@NFL) “Demaryius Thomas established himself as a powerful, record-setting wide receiver throughout his nine seasons in Denver, where he was a key part of two championship runs and our Super Bowl 50 victory. As a thoughtful and generous member of our community, his legacy as a Bronco stretched far beyond the athletic field.” “Those who knew and loved Demaryius will always remember his humility, warmth, kindness, and contagious smile.” “Demaryius Thomas was a terrific player and a special person, and we have lost him. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Thomas family and all others who are mourning this unthinkable loss.” “The NFL family mourns the untimely passing of Demaryius Thomas and we send our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones,” the NFL said in a statement. Former Denver Broncos player Steve Atwater tweeted: “#DemaryiusThomas, rest in peace. Right now, my heart is hurting. My brother, we’ll never forget you.” The host of the Daily Blast Live, Erica Cobb, shared a selfie of herself and Thomas on Twitter.

“For the first time away from home, you taught me how to locate home and family in places that weren’t naturally mine. I sincerely hope that others remember your noble heart, because I know that I will. R.I.P., R.I.P., R.I.P “For the first time away from home, you taught me how to locate home and family in places that weren’t naturally mine. I sincerely hope that others remember your noble heart, because I know that I will. R.I.P.. This is a condensed version of the information.