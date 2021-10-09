As Newcastle’s takeover is completed, Steve Bruce claims that Rafa Benitez is a “difficult” manager.

Because of Rafael Benitez’s popularity, Steve Bruce believes he was fighting a lost battle from the minute he accepted the position as Newcastle United head coach.

Bruce was appointed by the Magpies in July 2019 following the resignation of Benitez, and his appointment has divided views on Tyneside.

Newcastle has finished 13th and 12th in the Premier League in Bruce’s two seasons in charge, but fans have been disappointed by the club’s style of play and lack of transfer activity.

The Magpies’ director Amanda Staveley has stated that the club’s new ambition is to fight for the Premier League title in the coming years, following the club’s profitable £300 million takeover.

As Newcastle strives to reclaim its golden days, reports say Bruce may be removed of his duties as the club moves in a new path.

When asked about his job, Newcastle manager Steve Bruce stated that following in the footsteps of current Everton manager Ronald Koeman has been the greatest challenge during his tenure at the club.

“I think whoever succeeded Rafa was going to have a difficult time,” Bruce told The Telegraph.

“I don’t think the local media or the supporters wanted me from the start.” It’s been emotionally draining at times, and it’s been difficult. Not just for myself, but for my entire family, who are all Geordies and Newcastle supporters.

“I’m just thankful my parents weren’t still living to see and hear some of the things written and said about me, the abuse on social media, because it would have crushed their hearts.” This was their home, and this was their community. This was their city, it’s where I grew up, and it’s where I’ve always wanted to go back.”