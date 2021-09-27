As New York State mandates vaccinations for health workers, the CDC Director warns of staffing “challenges.”

As New York state’s requirement takes effect, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday that vaccine mandates for health care workers could pose a potential staffing “problem.”

Rochelle Walensky confessed on ABC’s Good Morning America that, while she supports the mandate, it might endanger the state’s health-care system since some workers refuse to be immunized.

“It definitely presents a challenge. “What I would say is that we need to do some work to educate these health care workers and meet them where they are, to understand where their hesitancy is coming from so that we can get them vaccinated and back to work,” Walensky said.

It certainly presents a challenge. What I’d say is that [we]need to do some work… to figure out why they’re hesitant so we can get them vaccinated and back to work.” The possible loss of health-care employees as vaccine regulations take effect, according to the CDC director. pic.twitter.com/exVDbS6ARd

September 27, 2021, Good Morning America (@GMA)

Walensky’s remarks came on the same day that New York’s mandatory immunization requirement for health-care workers went into force. Health-care employees in the state will now be required to show that they have received at least one dose of a vaccine or face being fired.

Thousands of workers looked to be disregarding the state’s regulation by Monday. According to the New York Post, over 16% of hospital staff nationwide (almost 70,000 people) are still unvaccinated, with nearly a quarter of personnel in the Bronx, Brooklyn, and Staten Island not receiving the vaccine.

According to the Post, further data from the state’s Health Department shows that 1 in 7 nursing care workers in the state, or 13%, are still unvaccinated ahead of the Monday deadline.

Governor Kathy Hochul of New York released a plan on Saturday to address potential staffing shortages if a high number of hospital and nursing facility personnel fail to make the deadline. This could involve sending medically trained National Guard members to state hospitals or proclaiming a state of emergency to allow personnel from neighboring states, countries, or new college graduates to work in the area. This is a condensed version of the information.