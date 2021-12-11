As New York enacts a mandate, Colorado’s Democratic Governor, Jared Polis, says masks are no longer required.

At this point in the COVID-19 outbreak, Colorado’s Democratic Governor, Jared Polis, has stated that a state face mask law is no longer necessary. However, barely a week after the COVID-19 Omicron version was discovered in New York, the state adopted its own mask rule.

“There was a period when there was no vaccine, and masks were all we had and we needed to wear them,” Polis said when asked why the state has not re-issued a mask requirement for all inhabitants. We now have incredibly efficient vaccines that are significantly more effective than masks… We consider [vaccine availability]to be the end of the medical emergency.” Even though researchers believe the newly emerged Omicron variation may be more contagious than earlier COVID-19 variants, Polis believes that a new statewide mask regulation is unnecessary. Evidence suggests that the existing available vaccines “stand up well” against Omicron variations, according to him.

The CPR interviewer then asked why he wouldn’t consider enacting a mask mandate to limit the risk of new infections, especially when COVID-19 patients crowd hospital wards around the state.

“In an emergency, I didn’t hesitate to [establish a statewide mask order].” Polis responded, “The emergency is over.” “You know, [state]public health [officials]don’t have the authority to tell people what they should wear; it’s just not their business.” However, according to Polis’ office, the governor “believes that local leaders can and should put disease reduction measures in place based on illness levels and community support for those policies.” While Colorado no longer compels all residents to wear masks, it does require unvaccinated and partially vaccinated people to do so in medical facilities, long-term residential care facilities, homeless shelters, prisons, and jails.

Meanwhile, according to the Associated Press, New York State Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul declared on Friday that masks will be required in all indoor public venues unless the establishment requires proof of immunization.

From December 13 until January 15, 2022, the new mandate will be in effect. The state will next decide whether or not to end or extend the mandate.

Hochul said she made the decision because of an uptick in instances and hospitalizations recently.

“We’re about to enter a period of. This is a condensed version of the information.