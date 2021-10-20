As New York City mandates vaccinations for all city employees, the police union prepares for court.

Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York City declared today that all city workers who have not taken at least one dosage of the COVID-19 vaccine would lose their jobs on November 1st, with no option for frequent testing.

According to The New York Times, New York City now has one of the nation’s tightest vaccination enforcement regimes, allowing the 46,000 unvaccinated employees to receive the vaccine.

According to the New York Times, the prior obligation on worker immunizations covered 160,000 of the city’s 300,000 employees. Police officers, firefighters, and sanitation employees will all be required to get the shot under the new policy, which has angered one of the city’s main police unions.

“We have worked to make the vaccination available to every member who chooses it, while also protecting their right to make that personal medical decision in conjunction with their own doctor,” Patrick Lynch, president of the New York City Police Benevolent Association, said in a statement. “Now that the city has taken unilateral steps to impose a mandate, we will pursue legal action to preserve the rights of our members.” This remark contrasts with that of the city’s police commissioner, Dermot Shea, who has advocated for an officer mandate, even saying that he was “100%” in favor of a vaccine requirement for the city’s cops.

According to the New York Times, 69 percent of the city’s police force has received the shot thus far. The Department of Corrections in New York City has the lowest rate, at 50%, and the Housing Authority has the second lowest rate, at 58 percent. Sixty percent of sanitation workers have been vaccinated.

The Police Benevolent Association’s position is similar to that of other police unions around the country. President of the Fraternal Order of Police in Chicago, John Catanzara, urged officers to ignore the city’s requirement that they report their vaccination status. Mike Solan, president of the Seattle Police Officers Guild, blasted the city’s handling of the mandate and exemption process.

Despite police concerns, de Blasio stands firm in his position.

“It’s now a requirement for all city agencies and employees.” It is past time for everyone to do so. This is a condensed version of the information.