As new wildfires rage in California, dozens more mobile homes have been destroyed.

New wildfires in California have destroyed dozens of mobile homes, with powerful winds directing the flames towards two mobile home parks, according to officials.

According to the Associated Press, the new Alisal Fire began on Monday afternoon, and wildfires tore through the mobile home parks, wreaking considerable damage and injuring at least one person.

Winds pushed flames into the Rancho Marina RV Park in Sacramento County on Monday afternoon, destroying about 30 homes, according to River Delta Fire District Deputy Chief Hugh Henderson. There were no injuries recorded.

According to Lathrop-Manteca Fire Chief Josh Capper, roughly five mobile homes were damaged by flames in the Islander Mobile Home Park in San Joaquin County, and one guy sustained third-degree burns over the majority of his body.

In an effort to avoid wildfires on Monday, the fires also fell trees, stirred up blinding dust clouds, and forced a utility to cut electricity to thousands of customers.

By early Tuesday, the Alisal Fire on the south Santa Barbara County coast had charred more than 9 square miles and remained fully uncontained.

The fire started on a ridge Monday afternoon and spread down to the ocean, prompting the closure of U.S. 101, the only main highway along that stretch of coast. Several regions of the sparsely populated region have been ordered to evacuate.

As a low-pressure system traveled from Oregon to the Great Basin on Monday, the winds arrived. For much of Northern California’s interior, red flag warnings for critical fire danger remained in effect Tuesday, with reduced wind advisories in Santa Barbara County.

To prevent fires from being sparked if gusts destroyed electrical equipment, the Pacific Gas & Electric utility turned off power to nearly 24,000 customers in specified areas of 23 counties ahead of the wind storm.

PG&E said Monday night that its meteorologists had begun issuing “all-clear” advisories for parts of the affected areas, and employees were combing de-energized lines to check for damage before restoring power.

A 2018 fire in Butte County that burnt out much of the town of Paradise was blamed on PG&E equipment. The corporation declared bankruptcy and entered a guilty plea. This is a condensed version of the information.