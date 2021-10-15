As new restrictions are confirmed, the government announces a change to travel tests.

From October 24, fully vaccinated people coming in England from countries not on the red list will be able to take a cheaper and faster lateral flow test rather than a PCR test.

For individuals returning from half-term breaks, the adjustment to the post-arrival day two test will take effect.

Passengers must upload a photo of their test and the booking reference provided by the private provider as soon as possible to verify results, with free NHS PCR tests for any positive cases, according to the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).

On October 22, eligible travelers will be able to order lateral flow tests from private testing providers, with a list of approved private testing providers going live on GOV.UK.

Passengers can also schedule a test for when they arrive in the UK, which they can do at testing centers situated in some airports.

Anyone who tests positive must isolate themselves and undergo a confirmatory PCR test.

“We want to make going overseas easier and cheaper, whether you’re going for work or visiting friends and family,” Health Secretary Sajid Javid said.

“Those returning from half-term holidays will be able to get lateral flow tests later this month.”

“This shift to testing is only feasible because of our vaccine program’s amazing progress, which allows us to safely open up travel as we learn to live with the virus.”

“Today’s regulation amendments will make testing on arrival simpler and cheaper for individuals throughout the country who are looking forward to well-earned getaways for this October half-term,” said Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

“Removing the costly required PCR testing will benefit the travel industry and is a significant step toward normalizing international travel and enabling individuals to plan vacations with confidence.”

“This is wonderful news, and we’re thrilled to get it over the line in time for the key half-term period, which will be a major relief to families anxious to get away this autumn,” said Tim Alderslade, chief executive of Airlines UK, the industry association representing UK-registered carriers.

“Vaccinated passengers can rest certain that they will not need to make a reservation or undergo an expensive PCR test when they return.”

