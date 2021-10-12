As new photos emerge, LeBron James gives Liverpool and FSG a new Nike boost.

LeBron James is always eager to express his support for Liverpool, and his newest gesture could provide the club with a much-needed lift off the field.

James has been a shareholder at Liverpool for ten years, having purchased a 2% investment in the club for £4.7 million in 2011, before becoming a minor partner in the team’s owners, Fenway Sports Group, earlier this year.

James was seen walking around wearing Liverpool’s new top before the LA Lakers game in Oklahoma last year, when the club announced a multi-year shirt contract with Nike.

In 2020, James will also send bespoke Liverpool home shirts to a number of sports stars, demonstrating his dedication to expanding the club’s global presence.

Now, the basketball legend has partnered with Nike to build the LeBron James Innovation Center, and was once again supporting Liverpool in the process.

The centre is a 750,000 square-foot structure at Nike’s World Headquarters near Beaverton, Oregon, where the firm “plans to develop the future in sports science, both in terms of data analytics and apparel,” according to Architectural Digest.

James has been photographed in the newly-opened complex for publicity purposes, and he is dressed in Liverpool training gear.

In a video interview on the center’s new website, James is also wearing Reds clothing.

“I believe this structure is a match created in paradise,” James told Nike.

“Just being able to keep innovating, tapping into yourself, and understanding that your body is your temple, and that applies to anything in life,” she says.

“It’s not just for professional athletes; it’s for everybody who wants to know what their body is capable of and how to get the most out of it.”

“Getting the best sleep possible, as well as training your body to new heights you didn’t think it was capable of.”

“How can you restore your body back to optimal performance even when it feels like it’s breaking down?”

Simply having a growth attitude of how can I make my body perform to its full potential in whatever I’m doing.

“Having the innovation in my building was a perfect match.””

The summary comes to a conclusion.”