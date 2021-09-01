As New Orleans faces a blackout, Storm Ida’s location and path are being tracked.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Ida made landfall in Port Fourchon, Louisiana, on Sunday as a “very hazardous category 4 hurricane” with maximum sustained winds of 150 miles per hour (NHC).

According to the National Weather Service, the leftovers of Hurricane Ida, which was downgraded to a tropical storm on Monday before being further weakened to a tropical depression, are forecast to proceed to the northeast region on Wednesday (NWS).

As Ida moves northeast, “potentially life-threatening flash flooding” is expected from the Mid-Atlantic to southern New England on Wednesday and Thursday. The NWS has issued a tornado warning for the Mid-Atlantic region on Wednesday.

According to NBC News, Ida has resulted in at least four deaths. As Ida made landfall in Louisiana and Mississippi on Sunday, over a million homes and businesses were without electricity, including the entire city of New Orleans.

Location and Route of Ida

Ida is moving into the central Appalachians area and “should become post-tropical today,” according to the latest NHC report released at 5 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

The National Hurricane Center stated Ida was about 135 miles west of Roanoke, Virginia, and about 135 miles northeast of Knoxville, Tennessee.

Ida is heading northeast at roughly 24 miles per hour, according to the National Hurricane Center, and “this motion is forecast to continue over the next two days,” with maximum sustained winds of 30 miles per hour and stronger gusts.

“As Ida turns extratropical, some strengthening is expected later today [Wednesday] and tonight,” the NHC stated on Wednesday.

The National Hurricane Center has predicted widespread heavy rain and areas of “life-threatening flash floods” near Ida’s course until Wednesday evening.

According to the NHC assessment, there is also a “enhanced risk for multiple tornadoes” across areas of the Mid-Atlantic region on Wednesday.

Will Ida make an appearance in New York?

Flood and flash flood watches are in force for parts of the central Appalachians and the Mid-Atlantic region, as well as southern New York and southern New England, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for Washington, D.C., central and northern Maryland, and northeastern Virginia until 8 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

In Louisiana and Mississippi, almost a million people are without power.

