As New Jersey enters the final days of early voting, Murphy maintains a polling lead over Ciattarelli.

According to new polling findings released Friday, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy maintains his lead over Republican Jack Ciattarelli with just days until the state’s November 2 gubernatorial election.

Murphy, a Democrat, is seeking re-election to a second term in office in a state where no Democrat has been elected governor in decades. Ciattarelli, a former member of the New Jersey General Assembly, and Liberation Party candidate Princess Blanding are his opponents.

Murphy led Ciattarelli by double digits in most surveys over the summer, with both candidates polling significantly ahead of Blanding. Murphy’s lead has slipped below 10 points in recent polls, with one Emerson College poll released last week predicting his margin has narrowed to 4 or 6 points.

Murphy led voters by 9 or 11 points in polls conducted by Monmouth University and Stockton University earlier this week, and Murphy led by 9 points in a fresh poll released Friday by Fairleigh Dickinson University.

Murphy received 53% of the vote in the most recent Fairleigh Dickinson University survey, while Ciattarelli received 44%. According to a news release analyzing the poll’s results, both candidates had more than 90% support from registered members of their respective political parties, with Murphy gaining ground among independent voters as the poll progressed. Despite these advances, Ciattarelli had a 56 percent to 39 percent lead among independents who preferred to vote for him over Murphy, according to the poll.

The poll was conducted between October 23 and 28 among 823 registered New Jersey voters, according to Fairleigh Dickinson University pollsters. According to the release, the poll’s margin of error was 3.4 percent and 4.5 percent when the poll’s design effects were taken into consideration.

In the announcement, Dan Cassino, the poll’s executive director, claimed it was “not impossible” for Ciattarelli to close the 9-point gap between his polling numbers and Murphy’s before Election Day. “However, partisans are constant, independents are moving against Ciattarelli, and with so many people having already voted, it appears that it is too late to change things around,” he said.

Despite Murphy's lead, pollsters believe Ciattarelli's efforts are paying off.