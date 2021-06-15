As new data emerge, Liverpool may overtake Man City with a £60 million move.

Liverpool has long claimed to be one of the most well-supported clubs in the world.

The actual numbers will soon be able to back up this claim.

The Reds’ £60 million Anfield Road End extension was given planning clearance on Tuesday, which means the stadium’s capacity will be increased to 61,000 by the 2023/24 season at the earliest.

Liverpool’s popularity has never been higher around the world, with Jurgen Klopp’s team currently riding high after winning the Premier League, the Champions League, and the World Cup in the last two years.

Season-ticket holders have recently shared the experience of those fans who had previously been unable to watch the Reds due to games being sold out owing to the coronavirus pandemic, since most supporters have been banned for the past 15 months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While Fenway Sports Group made the bold move of building a new £110 million Main Stand in September 2016 to increase capacity to 54,000, it plainly isn’t enough.

The truth is highlighted by comparisons with rival clubs from across Europe.

There are now 31 stadiums on the continent that serve as the permanent home of at least one team and have a capacity bigger than Anfield.

Manchester United (74,140), Tottenham Hotspur (62,850), Arsenal (60,704), West Ham United (60,000), and Manchester City (55,017) all have larger stadiums than Liverpool.

In Europe, four stand out from the rest, each with a capacity of more than 80,000 people.

With a capacity of 99,354, Barcelona’s Camp Nou is the world’s largest club football stadium. The Westfalenstadion in Dortmund, Germany, is the second largest stadium in Europe, with 81,365 people. However, due to safe standing, that number lowers to 65,829 when everyone is seated.

The Bernabeu, where Real Madrid plays, has an 81,044-seat capacity, whereas the San Siro, which hosts both AC Milan and Inter, has an 80,018-seat capacity.

United, Bayern Munich, Hertha Berlin, Dynamo Kiev, and the Stadio Olimpico, which hosts Roma and Lazio, are the other five stadiums having a capacity of at least 70,000. The summary comes to a close.