As new contractors are secured, work on County Road and four other routes will be finished.

Following the failure of a key contractor, Liverpool City Council has recruited contractors to complete the remaining highways schemes.

When contractor VIAM fell into administration in the summer, it impacted five schemes totaling £4.9 million in work that had yet to be completed.

The council’s planned works framework was used to award contractors for two of these schemes, which were less complex in nature – resurfacing on Kingsley Road in Toxteth and new lighting on County Road (A59) in Walton.

Siemens finished the lighting work, and Huyton Civils will complete the work on Kingsley Road over the following two weeks.

Contractors have now been engaged for the remaining schemes, following a thorough procurement process:

Site investigations will be conducted on each scheme to verify the work that has been executed thus far and to determine what work remains to be done.

Weather allowing, various tasks throughout the sites will be completed in the coming weeks, before pausing for the city’s Christmas vacation, which will begin on November 26 and end on January 9, 2022.

The Byrom Street project, on the other hand, will continue and be completed in mid-December.

Following the failure of the scheme’s contractor, NMCN, Liverpool City Council is currently conducting a complete site assessment of Lime Street and will publish the completion tender in December.

“The postponement of these infrastructure initiatives was a big blow,” said Councillor Daniel Barrington, Cabinet member for Climate Emergency, Transport and Environment. We understand everyone’s complaints, and we apologize for the delays.

“The diverse nature of these schemes has provided various obstacles in getting the works back on schedule, and while we’ve worked as quickly as we could, we’re aware that it hasn’t been as fast as people wanted.”

“The upgrades to the A59 and A565, in particular, are more complex and expensive since they have such a large impact on our total roadways network, and their completion necessitates many additional tendering procedures.”

“I’m overjoyed that we’ve finally appointed contactors to bring these schemes back to life.” They will not be able to finish this year due to the Christmas break.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”