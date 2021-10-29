As Netflix publishes the trailer for Tiger King 2, Carole Baskin and Joe Exotic bring even more drama.

The teaser for the highly anticipated new season of Netflix’s famous docuseries Tiger King has been published.

Tiger King 2 will star large cat lovers Carole Baskin and Joe Exotic, same like the previous season, as it chronicles Joe’s prison sentence and Carole’s attempts to take over his zoo.

“When you believe you’ve seen it all, you haven’t truly seen it all,” says the trailer. implying that all of the “death, mayhem, and lunacy” from the initial episodes will be seen again.

Joe, who is serving a 22-year prison sentence, claims to be a “innocent man” from his cell.

Exotic, whose actual name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, was found guilty of attempting to hire two different persons to assassinate Baskin, as well as a variety of animal cruelty crimes.

“Everyone from the zoo is out there generating money, and I’m paying the price for each and every one of them people,” he claimed.

With cast members like Jeff Lowe, who is shown to live a wealthy lifestyle, we should see even more known faces in the new season.

After the fame and fortune that the first season of the show brought him and his partner, Jeff declares, “We have more money than God right now.” He flashes his bling at the camera.

In addition, the video hints that we will learn more about Carol’s estranged ex-husband Don Lewis.

“He was engaging with some dodgy guys in Costa Rica,” it claims. Don like tinkering with potentially hazardous materials. They’ll put you to death for it.” It also implies that the episode will investigate Tim Stark, Joe’s former trade partner, and his paranoia, as stated in the voiceover: “Tim’s so paranoid he had booby traps and surveillance cameras.” As he holds a rifle, Tim continues, “Nobody’s going to steal my animals, it’s that easy.”

After that, the preview shows Joe in court, where he is questioned, “What is the nature of your dispute with Mr Lowe?”

“Very intimate,” Joe responds.

“We have to put our differences aside, or we’ll be,” he says from his cell.

