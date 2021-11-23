As negotiations break down again, Kellogg’s will permanently replace some striking workers.

According to the Associated Press, Kellogg’s will begin hiring new employees to permanently replace some of its 1,400 striking cereal mill workers, despite the fact that the Battle Creek, Michigan-based firm and union officials have yet to strike an agreement. Since October 5, Kellogg’s employees have been picketing to demand improvements to the two-tiered wage system, which results in fresh employees receiving less pay and benefits than their older counterparts.

Kellogg’s announced Monday that it was unable to reach an agreement with the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers International Union once again. The striking workers will have to picket through Thanksgiving because the next round of talks isn’t expected to start until the week of December 6, according to the Associated Press.

In the meanwhile, Kellogg’s has indicated that in order to keep up with production, it will have to rely on temporary workers and new permanent, salaried personnel.

In a statement, the firm added, “We recognize the difficulty that this prolonged strike represents for our employees.” “With no ideas put to membership for a vote after 15 negotiations sessions in 2021, we are left with no choice but to move to the next phase of our contingency planning in order to best serve the short- and long-term interests of our clients and consumers.” The corporation said it proposed a new plan for the contentious two-tiered wage system that would allow workers to advance to a higher level of pay and benefits after four years of experience, but the union has rejected the offer. According to the Associated Press, up to 30% of Kellogg’s manufacturing workers are currently paid less.

Kellogg’s employees are striking at four plants in Battle Creek, Omaha, Nebraska, Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and Memphis, Tennessee, which produce all of Kellogg’s cereal brands, including Frosted Flakes and Apple Jacks.

The corporation went to court earlier this month to secure an order setting limits for how workers in Omaha act on the picket line, and the walkout has become increasingly heated. Striking members were blocking access to the firm’s cereal mill and threatening replacement workers, according to the company, while union officials denied any wrongdoing.

