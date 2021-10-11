As nations fail to deescalate border tensions in talks, China labels India “unreasonable.”

Following 17 months of growing tensions that at times culminated in fatal conflict, Chinese and Indian army commanders failed to complete talks to disengage soldiers from contested areas along their shared border, resulting in a standoff, the two countries announced Monday.

India and China will deploy troops in Ladakh’s forward sectors for another winter, when temperatures in the disputed territory drop to dangerously low levels. After two months of silence, commanders from both forces gathered in Moldo, China, on the Chinese side of the Ladakh border.

India’s defense ministry said in a statement that it made “constructive ideas” that China “did not agree with” and that it “could not make any forward-looking solutions.”

“The Indian side continues to make unreasonable and unrealistic demands,” a Chinese military spokeswoman stated, “increasing the difficulty of the negotiations.”

Both India and China have removed soldiers from some faceoff sites on the northern and southern banks of the Pangong Tso, Gogra, and Galwan Valley since February, but they have kept extra troops on standby as part of a multi-tier deployment.

According to Indian media sources, troops have been added to the Demchok and Depsang Plains.

The Indian army chief underlined his displeasure with the Chinese side’s “large deployment of troops and armaments” at Sunday’s meeting.

“Yes, the large-scale buildup has occurred and continues to be a source of concern,” General M.M. Naravane stated on Saturday, “and to support that kind of buildup, there has been an equal level of infrastructure development on the Chinese side.”

“As a result, they [China] will be there for a long time. We are keeping a close eye on all of these events, but if they are here to stay, so are we “he stated

“China’s commitment to preserve its sovereignty is unshakeable,” said Senior Colonel Long Shaohua of the Western Theater Command in a statement. “China hopes India would not misinterpret the situation.”

Around January, temperatures in Ladakh’s forward sections plummet to 30 degrees below zero Celsius (22 degrees below zero Fahrenheit). Around this time, both sides’ troops used to retreat to their regular summer holding positions, but since the conflict began in May 2020, they have remained close. This is a condensed version of the information.