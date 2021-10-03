As NASCAR fans chant “F*** Joe Biden,” an NBC reporter attempts damage control.

When NBC Sports reporter Kelli Stavast interviewed winning NASCAR driver Brandon Brown against a backdrop of race spectators yelling “F**** Joe Biden,” she faced an unpleasant position.

After Brandon Brown won at the Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama on Saturday, the incident was captured on camera by NBC Sports.

“Oh my God, this is just everything we’ve hoped and dreamed for,” Brown exclaimed, apparently still comprehending his victory. Taking the trophy home to my parents has always been a dream of mine.”

When the camera went to the bleachers after Brown acknowledged his sponsors, Stavast noted the chants from the crowd.

“As you can hear from the audience, ‘Let’s go Brandon,’” the quick-witted reporter quipped.

The crowd, on the other hand, was screaming, “F*** Joe Biden.”

Stavast moved fast to divert the crowd’s focus away from the race and ask Brown more questions about it.

It’s the latest instance of anti-Biden chanting at sporting events across the country.

The cry was also heard this week during the Ryder Cup, as supporters cheered on the United States’ 19-9 triumph over the Europeans.

The moment the cheers turned angry chanting against the Democratic President was captured on camera.

The president was also booed by spectators during this week’s Congressional Baseball Game, one of the few occasions when Democrats and Republicans sought to work together.

College football games have also become a fertile place for disgruntled spectators to air their political grievances from the stands.

The cry appeared to gather traction earlier this month during the Texas A&M Aggies’ game against the Kent State Golden Flashes on September 4 and again on September 2 during the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers’ game against the Citadel Bulldogs.

In an interview with right-wing news source The Daily Caller earlier this month, Donald Trump Jr said the chanting showed that “the media can’t run cover for him anymore.”

Following President Joe Biden’s election in November 2020, the United States has remained divided along party lines.

According to a recent study conducted by the nonpartisan Center for Politics at the University of Virginia, around 52 percent of Americans who voted for Republican former President Donald Trump “somewhat agree” or “strongly agree” that they want to. This is a condensed version of the information.