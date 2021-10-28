As Musk criticizes the Billionaires Tax, the White House claims that high earners can ‘afford’ to pay more.

After Tesla CEO Elon Musk denounced the billionaires tax, the White House retaliated on Wednesday.

Musk’s resistance to the proposal, which would affect taxpayers with more than $1 billion in assets or individuals reporting incomes of more over $100 million for three years, was addressed by Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Wednesday.

Senator Ron Wyden, a Democrat, sponsored the bill as a method to help pay for President Joe Biden’s trillion-dollar social-services and climate-change plan. According to Wyden, the tax would be imposed on the top 700 Americans.

When asked about Musk’s remarks, Psaki told reporters, “We believe that the highest-income Americans can afford to pay a little bit more in order to make historic investments in our workforce, our economy, and our competitiveness, and that has a net effect on people across the country.”

Exactly. They eventually run out of other people’s money and come after you.

October 26, 2021 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk)

In a tweet on Wednesday, Musk, the world’s richest man, lambasted the billionaires tax idea.

Musk was reacting to a tweet from another user that supplied a form for sending to MPs in opposition to the tax.

“Any new unrealized capital gains taxes, I believe, will gradually trickle down to middle-class retirement accounts over the following few years. It will begin with billionaires, then move on to millionaires, and finally, small investors, maybe within a decade “Read the template.

Musk responded by saying, “Yes, exactly. They eventually run out of other people’s money and come after you.” When asked if the White House is sure that people like Musk will follow the new tax regulation if it is implemented, Psaki said the administration “absolutely expects” Americans to follow the law.

“And certainly, we’ve taken actions, and we’ll take efforts that have been proposed to crack down on anyone attempting to scam the federal government out of money owed to them,” she continued.

The constitutionality of the billionaires tax has been questioned by several. The White House stated on Wednesday that it would oppose any action that it did not believe was legitimate.

Psaki also stated that Congress is considering other options for funding the president’s budget.

. This is a condensed version of the information.