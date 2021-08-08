As motoring experts explain how speed cameras function, drivers are warned to disregard speed camera myths.

Since the first speed camera was introduced in the UK in 1991, several misconceptions have arisen about how they work.

Speed cameras use detectors in the road or radar technology to record how fast a vehicle is moving, depending on the type of camera.

Speed cameras were installed to guarantee that motorists stayed within the legal driving limits in order to protect people’s safety, and a study done by the London School of Economics between 1992 and 2016 found that they reduced mortality from road accidents by 58 percent to 68 percent.

What is the operation of a speed camera?

The Gatso, named after Dutch rally-driving inventor Maurice Gatsonides, is the first camera type that is still in use today. The Gatso is a fixed speed camera that captures the speed at which your car travels through a certain location.

According to the AA, there are four types of fixed speed cameras, which are generally found in areas where it is critical to slow down in order to protect people’s safety, such as near a school crossing.

Another type is the average speed camera, which keeps track of how fast drivers are going at various points along a stretch of road. As a result, vehicles cannot simply slow down as they approach the camera, and there is no limit to the length of an average speed camera network, as the SpeedSpike average speed cameras may fit into a network of up to 1,000 individual cameras.

A speed and traffic camera, on the other hand, uses radar to determine how fast a driver is traveling.

Myths about speed cameras

The AA has issued a warning to drivers not to believe dangerous common falsehoods about how to fool speed cameras.

“You shouldn’t be trying to avoid getting caught,” the motoring organisation stated. Sticking to the rules – and the law – by not speeding in the first place is safer for everyone.”

One of the main fallacies uncovered by the AA was that changing lanes might mislead an average speed camera network’s speed computations.

While older speed cameras may have been, according to the AA.