As Moscow warns against a repeat, Johnson believes the HMS Defender voyage was “completely correct.”

As Russia warned retaliation if the incident happened again, Boris Johnson argued that HMS Defender was “absolutely proper” to sail through the disputed waters around Crimea.

Moscow claimed that Russian ships fired warning shots at the warship as it traveled through the disputed area of the Black Sea on Wednesday, but the UK government refuted the accusation, saying simply that a routine “gunnery practice” took place.

The path was “wholly acceptable,” according to the Prime Minister, and the destroyer was part of a multinational Carrier Strike Group that was “sticking up for our ideals.”

Mr Johnson dodged a question about whether he personally authorized HMS Defender’s voyage while speaking to media at a base in Aldershot.

“These are matters for the MoD (Ministry of Defence), but if you want my opinion, I believe it was entirely appropriate to use international waters, and by the way, the important point is that we don’t recognize Russia’s annexation of Crimea; this is part of a sovereign Ukrainian territory, so it was entirely appropriate that we should indicate the law and pursue freedom of navigation in the manner that we did,

“I’m not going to enter into operational military decision-making,” the Prime Minister’s official spokesman told reporters when asked if Mr Johnson personally authorized the mission.

The Type 45 destroyer was bombed by Russian military jets and the sound of naval gunfire could be heard as it sailed from Odessa, Ukraine, to Georgia on Wednesday, according to eyewitness testimonies.

My impression is that the Carrier Strike Group traveled through international seas in the manner that one would expect and in compliance with the law.

During its journey through the Black Sea, the MoD refuted charges made by Moscow that a Russian patrol boat fired shots at HMS Defender and that a warplane dropped four high-explosive fragmentation bombs in its course.

When asked if the UK was making "barefaced lies" about the incident, as Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov claimed, he said no.