As more scams are reported, cash machine warning signs are appearing.

Every year, millions of individuals in the UK fall victim to a scam as con artists devise new and inventive ways to prey on the weak.

It can feel like a never-ending mission to stay on the lookout for scammers, especially with new techniques being exposed all the time. The need to remain watchful is strong, from pension scheme scams to answering the wrong phone call.

Many people will be heading out to the stores in the run-up to Christmas to buy last-minute festive items, but if you’re going to an ATM machine, make sure it hasn’t been tampered with, according to the Mirror.

ATMs are subjected to a great deal of abuse, with the majority of them being located outdoors and accessible 24 hours a day, making it simpler for fraudsters to tamper with them and deceive you.

The top things to watch out for when using an ATM have been exposed, with scammers working overtime this Christmas.

One of the oldest and most prevalent cash tricks is the slot blocker trap.

If you withdraw money and don’t take it, the machine returns the money to you and deposits it in a box within the ATM.

If you notify the bank, they will be able to identify the funds you attempted to withdraw; however, in some machines, fraudsters simply block the slot with glue, causing the money to back up inside it, allowing them to break the seal and steal it.

The fraudster slides a phony cash dispenser cover over the real slot in a somewhat more high-tech version. These are “proximity frauds,” which require the thief to be close to the machine in order to swoop in and collect the money before anyone notices the problem.

This con focuses on the card itself. The loop can be a plastic sleeve or tape that fits into the card section of the ATM and prevents the card from being released when you insert it.

Some ATMs feature a camera that records you inserting your pin, so keep an eye out for anything fastened to the machine, such a leaflet holder.

