As more Omicron cases are discovered, the isolation limits could persist until March.

According to reports, new coronavirus self-isolation regulations could continue until March.

As instances of Omicron reached 22 in the UK, Boris Johnson announced a package of “balanced and appropriate actions” in response to the threat posed by the new type.

Face coverings are now required in stores and on public transportation in England, as well as stricter testing criteria for overseas travel and the reinstatement of self-isolation for proven Omicron cases, even if they have been completely vaccinated.

The symptoms of the Omicron variant are distinct from those of the Delta variant, so keep an eye out for them.

Everyone who comes into contact with someone infected with the omicron variant must self-isolate for ten days, according to the new rules.

Even if they’re completely vaccinated, they risk a £10,000 punishment if they don’t comply.

The new laws will not take effect until March 24, according to legislation passed yesterday, according to the Telegraph.

The method, however, is not assured to remain in place until then, according to the Mirror.

In three weeks, soon before Christmas, the government will reevaluate the Covid restrictions.

If the threat of omicron, which some believe could let people to avoid the vaccine, is reduced, the rules may be relaxed.

According to the Telegraph, some MPs are concerned that the rules could cause a “pandemic,” with people canceling Christmas parties to avoid being isolated.