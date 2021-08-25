As more districts defy the state’s ban, around half of Florida’s schoolchildren are required to wear masks.

According to the Associated Press, mask mandates affect more than half of Florida’s 2.8 million public school students, as more districts violate Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ban on enforcing them.

At least ten Florida school districts are presently disobeying DeSantis’ executive order, which forbids schools from ordering kids to wear masks and instead defers to the parents’ discretion. As schools prepared to begin in-person sessions this month, COVID-19’s delta variance produced a spike in cases across the state, triggering the noncompliance.

Many youngsters in Orange County, which includes Orlando, started testing positive for the virus. According to the district’s digital dashboard, the county’s school district has reported 1,968 positive cases since the start of the school year, with 1,491 people actively quarantining.

A three-day hearing in Tallahassee between the state’s regulation imposed by DeSantis and parents who support mask mandates in schools will come to an end with a ruling on Wednesday.

A majority of Orange County school board members advised the superintendent on Tuesday that most pupils should wear masks, and they agreed to implement the regulation until Oct. 30.

The district started the school year with a parental opt-out, but due to a spike of students testing positive for COVID-19 in the Orlando area, classes have been disrupted.

The Orange County Board of Commissioners has said that they will challenge the validity of a Florida Department of Health regulation enforcing the ban.

On Tuesday, the Broward County School Board informed the Florida Department of Education that it will not change its mask policy, which enables parents to opt their children out for medical reasons. Parents do not have an unrestricted right to send their children to school without wearing a mask, according to the board, and doing so would infringe on the rights of other parents concerned about their children’s safety.

The counties of Broward and Alachua had been given until Tuesday to end their mask mandates. Broward County students resumed school a week ago with a mask policy in place. State officials have threatened to withhold money equal to school board wages if a district fails to comply. These funds account for only a minor part of the total. The following is a condensed version of the data.